Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.