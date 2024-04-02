Claro Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

