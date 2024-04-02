Claro Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

