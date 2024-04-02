Claro Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BSEP opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

