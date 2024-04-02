Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,184,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

