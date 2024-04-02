Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 7,491 First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.32% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 167,860 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $143 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.