Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $488,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $576.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

