Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $419,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

