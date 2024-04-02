Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis
In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS
Zoetis Price Performance
Shares of ZTS opened at $167.02 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average is $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.