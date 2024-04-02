CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance
Shares of CleanTech Alpha stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CleanTech Alpha has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About CleanTech Alpha
