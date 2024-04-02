CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of CleanTech Alpha stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. CleanTech Alpha has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About CleanTech Alpha

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

