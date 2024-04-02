Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 29,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.