CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

