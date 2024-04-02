CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 3,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

