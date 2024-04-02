CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Yvonne K. Franzese Sells 7,214 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,115.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CNO opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

