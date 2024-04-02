Coerente Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 0.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

BDX stock opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.