Coerente Capital Management Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

