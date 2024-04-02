Coerente Capital Management Sells 7,555 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Comcast by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,276 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

