Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.
Collective Mining Price Performance
CNLMF opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Collective Mining has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.
About Collective Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Mining
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- What are earnings reports?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.