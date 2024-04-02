Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 152,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

