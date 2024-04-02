Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

