Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

