Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CDTTW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
