Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CDTTW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

