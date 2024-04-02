Contrasting Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) & Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Free Report) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recipe Unlimited and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recipe Unlimited N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.69 billion 0.79 $130.83 million $5.69 11.88

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Recipe Unlimited.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recipe Unlimited N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 7.03% -17.24% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Recipe Unlimited and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Recipe Unlimited and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recipe Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 0 9 7 0 2.44

Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Recipe Unlimited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Recipe Unlimited on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 1,261 restaurants located in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as Cara Operations Limited and changed its name to Recipe Unlimited Corporation in May 2018. Recipe Unlimited Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

