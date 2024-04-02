Core & Main (CNM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):

3/26/2024 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Core & Main had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,334,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,262,410 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Core & Main by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 183,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

