Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

