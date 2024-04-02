Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,514,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 6,040,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55,143.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRGF opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden Services
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.