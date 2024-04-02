Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,514,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 6,040,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55,143.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRGF opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

