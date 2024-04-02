Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

