Critical Comparison: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) versus GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aware and GitLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $18.24 million 2.11 -$7.31 million ($0.35) -5.23 GitLab $579.91 million 14.91 -$424.17 million ($2.75) -20.20

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -40.09% -14.28% -10.87% GitLab -73.14% -18.26% -10.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aware and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aware and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A GitLab 0 4 18 0 2.82

GitLab has a consensus price target of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given GitLab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Aware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification. It also provides BioSP, a service-oriented platform enables biometric system with advanced biometric data processing and management in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, an adaptive authentication platform provides biometric face and voice analysis, and document validation for cloud-based biometric application programming interfaces and turnkey services. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; offers program management and software engineering services, and software maintenance services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

