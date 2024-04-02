Critical Review: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) versus Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTC Solar and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 5 1 1 2.43 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $1.49, suggesting a potential upside of 183.48%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.92%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Kopin.

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -39.60% -59.79% -31.71% Kopin -48.89% -55.35% -36.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $127.00 million 0.52 -$50.29 million ($0.43) -1.22 Kopin $40.39 million 5.12 -$19.75 million ($0.18) -9.69

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Kopin on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

