Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Croda International Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. Croda International has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.3484 dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

