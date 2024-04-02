CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 14,976 Shares of Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTS opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CTS’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTS by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 140.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CTS by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

