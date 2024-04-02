CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Ashish Agrawal Sells 4,504 Shares

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTS opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.61. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. CTS’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,252,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CTS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,566,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.