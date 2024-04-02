CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. CV shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

CV Trading Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.