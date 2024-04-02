Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4549 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DANOY. UBS Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

