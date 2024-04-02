Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.