Desjardins Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Get AGF Management alerts:

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.