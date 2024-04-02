Desjardins Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $11.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.91% from the stock’s previous close.
AGF Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.15.
About AGF Management
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.