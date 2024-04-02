Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $4,425,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

