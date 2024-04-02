Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

