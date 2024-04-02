DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Trading 3.4% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60. 524,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 994,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$101.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$67,860.00. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Featured Articles

