DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.53 Per Share

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.5339 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.