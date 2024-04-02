DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5339 per share. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

