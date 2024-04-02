Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 778.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.43.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
