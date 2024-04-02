Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dover by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.70.

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

DOV opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.