Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.10

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.10 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.82 ($0.98), with a volume of 205158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.98).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.22).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,111.11%.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni purchased 167,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($169,991.20). Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

