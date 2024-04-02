Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

