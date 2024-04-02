Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,700 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 2,934,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.7 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DREUF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
