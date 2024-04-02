Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.7 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

DRUNF opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

