Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 171,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Stock Performance

Shares of DYAI opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.