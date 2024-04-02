Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.87

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.81. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 40,354 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

