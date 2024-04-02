Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.39

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as low as $28.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 7,333 shares changing hands.
Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.07%.
Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement
About Eagle Financial Services
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
